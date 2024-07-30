LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 696,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,631.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 5,574,089 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in LanzaTech Global by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in LanzaTech Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 21,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

