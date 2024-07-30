LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 696,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on LNZA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 21,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.
LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LanzaTech Global
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.