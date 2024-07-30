Lawrence A. Barbetta Sells 583 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,125.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded down $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.67. 15,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.07 and its 200 day moving average is $363.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Winmark by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 27,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Winmark by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

