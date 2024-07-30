Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Lennar Trading Up 0.8 %

LEN traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $178.18. 1,937,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,080. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.90. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $179.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.