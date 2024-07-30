Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LECO opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.
