Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.71.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

