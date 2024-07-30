Lionheart Holdings’ Quiet Period Will End on July 29th (NASDAQ:CUBWU)

Lionheart’s (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 29th. Lionheart had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lionheart’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Lionheart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBWU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,231. Lionheart has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

About Lionheart

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

