Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Hits $101.03

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $101.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,931,809 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,902,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00485937 USD and is up 20.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $138.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
