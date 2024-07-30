Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.3 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $305.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

