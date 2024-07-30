Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $505.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $530.38 and last traded at $530.03, with a volume of 174751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.75.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

