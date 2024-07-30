Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $600.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $540.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $527.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.41. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $529.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

