Locus Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $64.70 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $64.70 million and $373,928.09 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

