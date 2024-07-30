Loews (NYSE:L) Releases Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Loews has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $83.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on L

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.