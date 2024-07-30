Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LRFC stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $23.63.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -776.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

