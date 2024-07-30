Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lonza Group Stock Performance
Shares of LZAGY opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.
Lonza Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LZAGY
About Lonza Group
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.