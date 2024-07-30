Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of LZAGY opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Lonza Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

