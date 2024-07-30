LSB Industries (LXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LSB Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LXU opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.
LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
