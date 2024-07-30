LSB Industries (LXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LXU opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LXU

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.