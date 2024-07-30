M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.00

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.44), with a volume of 5667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.64).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £24.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,461.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

