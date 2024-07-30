MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.63-$0.69 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $118.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,164,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 538,427 shares of company stock valued at $55,391,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

