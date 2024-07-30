MAGA (MAGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.43 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. One MAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MAGA has a total market capitalization of $34.43 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAGA has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00008684 USD and is down -24.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $31,326,402.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars.

