Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mannatech Price Performance

MTEX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

