MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 443,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

