Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Shares of MAS opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

