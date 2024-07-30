Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Materialise has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

