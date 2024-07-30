Matterport (MTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 647,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matterport

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $162,724.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,201,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.