McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $262.90. 417,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,305. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

