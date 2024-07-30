McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $278.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $288.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.18.

MCD stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

