Medical Facilities (DR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.28 million.

Shares of TSE:DR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$8.31 and a 1-year high of C$14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

