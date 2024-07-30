Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 1.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 2,294,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,115,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

