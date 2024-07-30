Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

MKKGY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 51,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,710. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

