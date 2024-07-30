Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
MKKGY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 51,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,710. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.
About Merck KGaA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.