MetLife (MET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MET opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $76.90.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

