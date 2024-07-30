MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.06

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $76.99, with a volume of 358607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

