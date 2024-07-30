MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of MCHVY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. MGM China has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.