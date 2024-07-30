MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 62,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 159,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

