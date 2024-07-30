Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

