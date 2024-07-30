Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

