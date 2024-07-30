MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.35% of MKS Instruments worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 417,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

