Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,696,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
