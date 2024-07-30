Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,696,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

