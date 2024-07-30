Monero (XMR) Market Cap Achieves $2.89 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $156.92 or 0.00237782 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $93.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,017.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.79 or 0.00655793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00108926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00077787 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

