Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading Up 5.3%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 13,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 88,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.47% of Montana Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

