Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Down 3.2%

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Moon River Moly Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.