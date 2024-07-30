Morgan Stanley Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $51.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. HSBC increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. 847,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

