Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,049,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,250,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.36. The company had a trading volume of 78,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.32. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.