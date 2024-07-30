Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,090. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

