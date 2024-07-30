Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,624,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,643 shares of company stock worth $3,822,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.15. 33,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

