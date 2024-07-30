Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,426 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 693.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of JHX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 3,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,148. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.71.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.