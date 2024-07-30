Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 150,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $164.30.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

