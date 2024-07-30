Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,926 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 2,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,531. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,524,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,543,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $92,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,377.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,524,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,543,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,110,383 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

