Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $238,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Performance
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
