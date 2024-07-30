Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $238,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.97. 28,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,049. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.