Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,810,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after purchasing an additional 470,642 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,631. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

