Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

MCBI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Featured Articles

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

