Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,610. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

