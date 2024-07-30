Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Mullen Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.96. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
